Hyderabad: GHMC voter list to be declare on November 13

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) has announced November 13 as the date for the release of voter list of all the wards under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) along with the schedule for preparation of the rolls.

The draft rolls will be release on November 7 and the receipt of objections on the list will be received from November 8 to 11.

A meeting will be held on November 9 and 10 and the disposal of the objections will be completed by November 12. The final publication of the rolls will be announced on November 13.

On Saturday, C Parthasarathi, State Election Commissioner released the schedule in which it is said that the government requested TSEC to initiate action for conducting the fourth ordinary elections to the GHMC as the term of the existing body is going to expire on February 10, 2021.

A high-level meeting has been held between Parthasarathi, SEC and Arvind Kumar (Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary) along with GHMC commissioner Lokesh Kumar on the completion of elections within stipulated time.

The elections should be completed within 3 months before expiry of its term. Arvind Kumar appraised Parthasarathi that the State government issued orders on Saturday to continue the existing delimitation of wards.

Source: Siasat News