Hyderabad girl bags Erasmus Mundus scholarship in Nuclear science

Chalamalla Ikshita became the only Indian student this year to have bagged the Erasmus Mundus SARENA Scholarship 2022.

The native of Hyderabad is currently pursuing her B.Tech in Nuclear Science and Technology at Amity University of Nuclear Science and Technology (AINST), Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Ikshitha will reportedly be using the scholarship to pursue her master’s degree in Nuclear Reactor Operation & Safety (NROS) programme in Europe.

Ikshita was felicitated by Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundrarajan. The young achiever aims to work in Nuclear Safety Department as a Radiation Safety Officer or as a Nuclear Energy Consultant and provide suggestions about Nuclear safety in the future.

Chalamalla Venkateshwarlu, Ikshita’s father, is an assistant professor in the department of political science at Osmania University.

To enable engineers to work in all domains related to nuclear energy, Erasmus Mundus SARENA aims to build scientific, technical, and management skills.