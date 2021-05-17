Hyderabad girl bags Rs 2 crore Microsoft job

Hyderabad: A girl who hails from Hyderabad bagged a job as a software development engineer in Microsoft headquarters office, US. The girl, Deepti was selected during the campus interview and has been offered an annual pay package of Rs. 2 crores.

Earlier, after completing her Engineering at Osmania University, she had worked as a software engineer at JPMorgan Chase for three years. In 2019, she went to America for further studies.

Recently, she has completed her MS from the University of Florida. During the campus selections, Goldmans Sachs and Amazon have also offered jobs to her. However, Deepti decided to accept Microsoft’s job offer.

She will start working at Microsoft headquarters at Seattle on May 17.