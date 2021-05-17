Hyderabad girl bags Rs 2 crore Microsoft job

By News Desk|   Edited by Sameer  |   Published: 17th May 2021 11:22 am IST
Microsoft releases Office 2021 for Mac preview

Hyderabad: A girl who hails from Hyderabad bagged a job as a software development engineer in Microsoft headquarters office, US. The girl, Deepti was selected during the campus interview and has been offered an annual pay package of Rs. 2 crores.

Earlier, after completing her Engineering at Osmania University, she had worked as a software engineer at JPMorgan Chase for three years. In 2019, she went to America for further studies.

Recently, she has completed her MS from the University of Florida. During the campus selections, Goldmans Sachs and Amazon have also offered jobs to her. However, Deepti decided to accept Microsoft’s job offer.

She will start working at Microsoft headquarters at Seattle on May 17.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button