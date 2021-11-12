Hyderabad: Girl falls off from Ameerpet Metro station

Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Published: 12th November 2021 11:55 pm IST
Hyderabad: Sensation prevailed at Ameerpet area on Friday night after a girl jumped off from the metro station in the city. According to the sources, 20 year old Heena, a resident of Towlichowki, works at a coaching and completed her engineering studies recently.

On Friday evening she jumped off from the second floor of the Ameerpet Metro Station. During this incident she suffered grievous injuries and immediately she was shifted to a corporate hospital at Banjara Hills.

On verifying the CCTV footage the SR Nagar police found that she jumped off from the second floor of the station. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

