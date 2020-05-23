Hyderabad: Girl found dead in neighbour’s house

Hyderabad: A teenage girl was found dead in the house of her neighbour. This incident took place in Yadav Basthi in Moosapet, Kukatpally.

As per the details of the case, on Friday morning, the mother of the girl went to work leaving her daughter and son at home. In the evening, when she returned, she found her daughter missing.

The neighbours informed her that the girl had committed suicide.

Soon after receiving the information, police reached the crime scene.

After a preliminary investigation, police suspect that the girl might have committed suicide. However, the family members of the girl suspect foul play.

