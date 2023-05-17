Hyderabad: Girl who went missing from West Bengal traced in Narsingi

Hyderabad: A girl who went missing from West Bengal was rescued by the officials of Telangana Women Safety Wing on Tuesday from Narsingi police station limits.

The units collaborated with the Anti-Human Trafficking unit Cyberabad and West Bengal police and managed to track the girl who was missing for more than a year.

“Johura Khatun, 20 who was a resident of West Bengal went for tuition in February 2022 but did not return home,” according to a press release.

The girl’s mother suspected that she had been kidnapped by Asraf Ansari, son of Madan Sai of Sahibganj district in Jharkhand.

Based on her complaint, a case of a missing girl was registered at Hematabad police station in West Bengal.

On receiving credible information, Cyberabad and West Bengal police located the missing girl in the Rangareddy district.

They subsequently handed her over to the West Bengal police.