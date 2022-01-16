Hyderabad: Global forum on generating green power from March 10

Hyderabad: Chandradeep Solar Research Institute, a business outfit of West Bengal which has started its operations in Hyderabad, has collaborated with the National Institute of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (NI-MSME), Ministry of MSME to organize an International Conference on Green Energy-Powering MSME for Future on March 10 and 11 at the NI-MSME.

The convention is going to occur in the backdrop of recently culminated COP26 where Prime Minister Narendra Modi has targeted the net-zero mission for India by the year 2070, according to a press release. The two-day event will also discuss the short-term goal of the government to generate 500GW green energy by 2030 and will support the Logistics and Food Processing Policies of the Telangana government launched in 2021.

The international conference will be transformational and meaningful with interactive sessions with academicians and industry leaders, exhibitions by renowned corporate to upcoming entrepreneurs, and research paper presentations by the future entrepreneurs.

Networking with investors and bankers is also listed on the agenda. After the conference Chandradeep Solar Research Institute and NI-MSME will launch a training programme in Solar & EV technology at the NI-MSME campus, the press release added.