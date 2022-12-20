Hyderabad: Govt bans strikes at NIMS for six months

Hyderabad: With an aim to prevent disruption of medical services at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), the Telangana government banned strikes for a period of six months beginning December 20.

In a notification issued GO Rt. No 763 dated 20 December 2022; Secretary Health Telangana S A M Rizvi banned the strikes exercising powers conferred under Telangana Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) 1971.

Also Read Hyderabad mayor faces ire of own party workers

“In public interest it is necessary and expedient to prohibit strikes at NIMS. Therefore, in exercise of powers conferred under ESMA, government hereby prohibits strikes in NIMS for a period of six months,” the order stated.

The government had previously banned strikes at Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), TS Genco, Singareni Collieries etc.