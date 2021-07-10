Hyderabad: Govt decides to construct 15 new bridges across Musi River

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development KT Rama Rao on Friday said that the state government will construct 15 new bridges across the Musi River which will not only ease the traffic but also help in the development of Hyderabad.

Yesterday, the minister also released the annual report of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department, Telangana Today reported.

Lauding MAUD over the implementation of PM SVANidhi programme, KTR said that 3, 47, 006 street vendors have received loans worth Rs. 347 crore under the scheme.

Five causeways to be replaced with high-level bridges

The government has also decided to replace five causeways with high-level bridges to avoid flooding. These causeways are Chaderghat, Moosarambagh/Amberpet, Ibrahimbagh, Manchirevula-Narsingi and Pratap Singaram to Gowrelly, New Indian Express reported.

These projects will be handled by the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL), Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL), and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) in coordination with the Telangana Irrigation and Command Area Development (I&CAD) Department. The total cost of the projects is estimated to be Rs. 120 crores.

Flooded Streets under Malakpet Railways station as heavy rain lashed many parts of the city many Cars struck police men and local youth helps to clear way for traffic in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Photo: Style Photo service.

The Irrigation Department is responsible for deciding the heights of the new bridges based on the maximum flood level of the Musi River. Once it is finalized, the departments will begin the projects.

The decision was taken to ensure the safety of commuters as during torrential rains and flash floods, the causeways are getting submerged. In last year’s rain, causeways at Chaderghat and Moosrambagh were closed for traffic due to a rise in the level of water in the Musi River.

Construction of high-level bridges has become necessary to avoid untoward incidents during the rainy season and flash floods as the rise in water level in the Musi River poses threat to causeways.