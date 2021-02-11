Hyderabad: Govt Degree College invites applications for guest lecturers’ posts

Hyderabad: According to the Principle Government Degree College for Women, Golconda Dr K Srinivas Raju the following guest lecturers’ posts are to be filled urgently:

Computer Science – 2 posts, English – 2, History – 1, Maths -1, Political Science – 1 and Telugu -1

The minimum qualification for the Guest faculty lecturer is M.A with at least 55% marks.

Preference would be given to those who have completed Phd/NET/SLET in the above subjects and are able to deliver lectures in Urdu.

Those with teaching experience must submit their applications with their testimonials and photos on or before Thursday evening (11th February 2021) in the College.

The interviews would be held in Government Degree College for Women, Golconda between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, the 12th February 2021.