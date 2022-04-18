Hyderabad: Govt takes up more restoration works, heritage walks

Hyderabad: Telangana special chief secretary for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Arvind Kumar announced that restoration works of Sardar Mahal, Mahboob Chowk, and Mir Alam Mandi will be taken up shortly.

The announcement for the restoration works was made by Kumar on Twitter following the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC)’s and Deccan Heritage Academy’s heritage walk to celebrate World Heritage Day. He added that heritage walks will be organised every week on Sunday.

#WorldHeritageDay

participated in heritage walk under the aegis of @tstdcofficial & Deccan Heritage Academy.



we will have a regular Heritage walk every Sunday from now on..

Restoration of Sardar Mahal, Mahboob Chowk & MirAlam Mandi also taken up as advised by min @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/RtfeawbLwr — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) April 18, 2022

According to a proposal, the historic Mahboob Chowk marketplace will be reconstructed to comprise dedicated areas for meat and poultry shops by the Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA).

The Clock tower garden will also be relocated, along with the development of road top, street lighting, benches, garden fence, landscaping, and public toilets.

A design to renovate the Mir Alam Chowk was also shortlisted on Saturday in a meeting of the MAUD secretary with MP Asaduddin Owaisi and Charminar MLA Mumtaz Khan along with stall-owners of the area.

The Hyderabad Heritage walk was conducted as part of World Heritage Day 2022, and covered areas of Mahboob Chowk (Murgi Chowk), Iqbal-ud-Doula Devdi, and Khilwat.