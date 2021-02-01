Hyderabad: Govt to take action against schools running regular classes other than 9th, 10th

Hyderabad: The department of education has issued a stern warning to schools that are running regular classes other than the permitted ones.

The government has only permitted to run regular classes for ninth and tenth grade from February 1. Students are supposed to take permission from their parents to attend these classes as their consent means that they will be sending their wards on their own responsibility.

The department said it will take disciplinary action against those schools that are running regular classes without permission. The department said the recognition of such schools will be cancelled.

The department of education officials said there are many complaints from the old city, especially from thickly populated areas of Bahadurpura, Charminar and Saeedabad Mandals that private schools are conducting classes without permission.

It is learnt that the officials have issued instructions to all district education officers (DEOs) and mandal education officers (MEOs) to submit a complete report of all the schools running in their areas to the district education officer and the district committee.

They are also instructed to prepare a list of schools that are failing to follow the guidelines.