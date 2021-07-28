Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad RTC Zone faces 540 crores loss annually

Hyderabad: The woes of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic, subsequent lockdowns, and the increase in diesel prices. The Greater Hyderabad RTC Zone is facing a loss of Rs.540 crores annually.

Earlier, in comparison with other districts, the TSRTC used to get better profits from the Hyderabad Zone. It was because a total of 33 lakh people used to travel in 3750 buses every day in Hyderabad Zone.

TSRTC Greater Hyderabad Zone Executive Director V Venkateshwarlu said that due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, the RTC buses were stationed in the bus depots for around six months.

He added that due to the second wave of COVID-19, another lockdown was imposed in the state.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices increased significantly. During the past year, there is an increase of Rs.25 on a liter of diesel, he said.

Venkateshwarlu said that the TSRTC Cargo Department Services have been encouraging which has resulted in better revenues for the corporation. After the end of the second wave of COVID-19, only 2750 out of a total of 3750 buses are functioning on the roads, he noted.

He further said that the RTC is exploring different options to overcome the losses. He said that plans have been made to expand the cargo services.