Hyderabad: Green corridor created from RGIA to KIMS

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad and Cyberabad Traffic Police created a green corridor on Tuesday for transportation of live lungs from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad to KIMS Hospital, Begumpet, Hyderabad.

According to a release by the joint commissioner of police, traffic, the distance between RGIA to KIMS Hospital is 36.8 kilometers which were covered in 24 minutes.

The medical team carrying live organs (lungs) left at 10.34 am from the airport and reached the hospital at 10.58 am, the release stated.

The efforts of the police were lauded by the hospital management. This year, Hyderabad traffic police has facilitated live organ transport for thirteen times.