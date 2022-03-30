Hyderabad: Green corridor created from RGIA to KIMS

This year, Hyderabad traffic police has facilitated live organ transport 13 times.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 30th March 2022 11:56 am IST
Heartwarming! Traffic constable offers his lunch box to children on street
Hyderabad Traffic Police

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad and Cyberabad Traffic Police created a green corridor on Tuesday for transportation of live lungs from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad to KIMS Hospital, Begumpet, Hyderabad.

According to a release by the joint commissioner of police, traffic, the distance between RGIA to KIMS Hospital is 36.8 kilometers which were covered in 24 minutes.

The medical team carrying live organs (lungs) left at 10.34 am from the airport and reached the hospital at 10.58 am, the release stated.

MS Education Academy

The efforts of the police were lauded by the hospital management. This year, Hyderabad traffic police has facilitated live organ transport for thirteen times.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button