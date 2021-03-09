Hyderabad: Groom booked after he fails to turn up for Nikah

Hyderabad: The Pahadishareef police have booked a groom for allegedly cheating after he failed to turn up for marriage for allegedly demanding dowry.

Two months back Syed Azmath’s engagement was performed with a girl which belongs to the same area and the marriage was fixed on March 8 at a function hall located in Bandlaguda area in old city.

Though all the marriage arrangements were made by the bride’s side and Qazi too arrived at the function hall to perform Nikah but the groom Syed Azmath allegedly did not turn up to the marriage.

The Bride’s parents have lodged a complaint with the Pahadishareef police station upon which a case under IPC section 420 (Cheating) and 498A (Demand for Additional dowry has been booked and investigation underway. “We have conducted preliminary enquiry and basing on the contents of the complaint a FIR has been issued. said Prabhu Lingam Sub-Inspector Pahadishareef.

However the relatives of the groom have denied the allegations and said that the complaint is false just to harass them.