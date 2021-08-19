Hyderabad: Gudimalkapur vegetable market in miserable condition

Hyderabad: These days due to the covid-19 pandemic, much importance is given to keep the surroundings clean and sterilized. However, the city’s biggest wholesale vegetable market is found to be in a pathetic condition.

The market is being neglected by municipal officials. Despite repeated reminders by the traders and the commission agents as well as the public, no proper action has been taken to keep the place tidy.

Earlier there were incidents of Auto trolleys getting capsized in the area but still, no attention is paid to repair the roads. In the rainy season, the roads get flooded with water, and entry to the market becomes difficult.

The market was built on an area of 7 acres square feet and 180 commission agents work in the market. In this market, 90 shops are assigned permanently while other people do their business in a make shift shops.