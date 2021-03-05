Hyderabad: ‘Guldasta’ musical night at Moazzam Jahi Market on March 7

The event will feature Vibha Hegde, a young talented Hindustani classical vocalist along with Arnab Bhattacharya who will be performing on Sarod. Poorva Guru will present famous Sufi and Ghazals.

By Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 5th March 2021 3:39 pm IST
Surmandal, a city-based music organisation, to conduct Guldasta, a musical program at Moazzam Jahi Market. Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Surmandal, a Cultural organization is presenting “GULDASTA” a musical night at the historic Moazzam Jahi market on March 7, from 6:30 pm.

According to the principal secretary to government Aravind Kumar, the ‘Guldasta’ program is being organized to pay tribute to Late Mr.B.P. Singh, the Ex-director of VST Industries, Hyderabad who played a vital role in spreading art and culture throughout the country. He passed away last week in Delhi due to cancer.

Surmandal is a 52-year-old music organization patronized by Late Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan sahib. It has featured almost all the top artists of our country and also gives a platform to budding young musicians to find a stage.

