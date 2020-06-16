Hyderabad: Gulf returnee commits suicide after argument with fiancee

Hyderabad: A youth who had returned from Qatar committed suicide at a coronavirus quarantine facility in Hyderabad. He took this extreme step after indulging in a heated argument with his fiancee.

As per the details of the case, the youth, David Tharun Kumar, aged 28 years checked into a quarantine facility in Madhapur before going to his native place, Visakhapatnam.

Mandatory seven-day quarantine

When his fiancee asked him to come to the native place, he informed about the rule which made it mandatory for every returnee to spend seven days in a quarantine facility after landing in the country.

On Friday, the youth’s fiancee complained that he is not giving time to her. They had an argument over it.

Later, he was found hanging.

