Hyderabad: Gutkha selling racket busted in city

Hyderabad:Golconda police on Saturday busted a two member racket allegedly involved in sale of prohibited gutkha and cigarettes in Hyderabad.

A team of police raided a shop at Nadeem Colony, Twolichowki and found the shop owner Shaik Faheem and his accomplice Mohammed Jeelani selling gutkha sachets which are prohibited by the Government.

During the raid the police have seized pan masala, gutkha and cigarettes all property worth Rs 80,000 from the duo.

