Hyderabad: Guv Tamilisai launches first-aid master training programme

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurated the first-aid master trainers’ training program at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. The program ends on November 5.

Around 20 health practitioners from various States, including Telangana, Orissa, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry, are to be trained to be ready to respond during emergencies.

The module of this program has been developed with the objective that the trainers would be strengthened and also trained so that they can also train the community.

Initiated in 2016, this program can be useful during times of emergency. 53 Master trainers have been trained to date and Raj Bhavan staff will also receive training once the program ends.

The Governor in her address to the gathering said “As a doctor I always feel that first-aid is mandatory to be known by each and everyone, it is not only medical professionals who should be aware of this, as during emergency situations, in absence of health practitioners if a person is well aware of first-aid then he/she can save someone life.”

“The golden hour during an emergency situation is very important; we can save a life with some technique that we have learned; it is a great service to society.”, highlighted the Governor, recalling her experience with the Indigo flight where she successfully saved the life of an Additional Director-General of Police-rank IPS officer, who was on board.

“Apart from that, we cannot say that we know everything about first-aid even though we have learned it. Every day the world is moving forward, particularly in medical techniques; updating ourselves is important. If we undergo the training properly, we can confidently face any challenging situation”, the Governor added.