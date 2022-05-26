Hyderabad: Hailstorms, heavy rains lash many parts of city

Published: 26th May 2022 4:15 pm IST
Hailstorms
Representational photo

Hyderabad: The city on Thursday received hailstones and heavy rains in multiple areas, which were welcomed as a respite from the heat.

Many parts of the city- Manikonda, Khajaguda, Shaikpet, Tolichowki received heavy rains with hailstones. Alwal, Sainikpuri, Neredmet, Malkajgiri, Kapra and Bollaram saw heavy showers.

Rains also lashed the Gachibowli, Bandlaguda, Tellapur, Narsingi and Gandipet areas.

On Thursday, maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 36 to 38 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperatures are expected to range between 25 to 28 degree Celsius.

