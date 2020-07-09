Hyderabad: Hajj Committee begins returning of passports

Hyderabad: After the cancellation of Hajj 2020 by the Saudi government for foreign pilgrims, Telangana Hajj Committee has begun the process of refunding of the deposits and returning of passports of the selected aspirants.

According to Telangana Hajj Committee sources, SMSs have been sent to the aspirants informing about the returning of original passports. Those who have received SMS can reach Telangana Hajj Committee office situated in Hajj House premises from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. during weekdays and can collect their passports. Original passports are be returned to either the applicants themselves or a person authorised by them on producing identity evidence. Daily 100 passwords are being returned.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia on Monday opened Hajj registration for foreign residents in the kingdom, saying they will make up 70 percent of the pilgrims after it scaled-back the annual ritual due to coronavirus.