Hyderabad: Handloom Expo at People’s Plaza from March 11-24

Citizens can avail all varieties of Handloom products from all over the nation at a 20-30% discounted price at the exhibition.

Hyderabad: Handloom Expo at Peoples Plaza from March 11-24
Hyderabad: Featuring handloom crafts from all over India, the National Handloom Expo 2023 will be held at Peoples Plaza, Necklace road from March 11 to 24.

An exhibition cum sale of handloom items will be displayed for handloom lovers at the expo that is organised by the Telangana government in collaboration with the Development Commissioner for Handlooms, New Delhi, the Government of India.

Projecting the image of the handloom industry and encouraging the sale of handloom fabrics are the main objectives behind organising this platform.

The state, Regional, APEX weavers’ cooperative societies and handloom development corporations of all the states and the Union Territories across the country will participate in the expo.

“All varieties of Handloom products from all over India will be sold at a rate offered with 20 to 30 percent discount,” said a press release.

