Hyderabad: Hanging flower pots to adorn roads leading to BR Secretariat

The idea stemmed from European cities that are mainly adorned by flower pots, tweeted principal secretary of MA&UD.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 26th July 2023 3:51 pm IST
One of the hanging flower pots recently installed

Hyderabad: In a bid to beautify the city landscape, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is installing hanging flower pots along the road leading to BR Ambedkar Secretariat.

BookMyMBBS

Principal secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Arvind Kumar tweeted photos of the newly installed plants.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Fun activities at Nehru Zoo Park on July 28, 29

Currently, the hanging flower pots are being installed from Tank Bund, Indira Gandhi X Roads, PVNR Statue Circle to the BR Ambedkar Secretariat stretch.

MS Education Academy

“Hanging flower pots are being installed on tank bund & the road from Indira Gandhi, PVNR statue circle to BR Ambedkar sectt stretch (first 2 pics) – we’re inspired by what’s already existing in most European cities (3rd pic),” said his tweet.

He said the idea stemmed from European cities that are mainly adorned by flower pots.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 26th July 2023 3:51 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button