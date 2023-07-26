Hyderabad: Hanging flower pots to adorn roads leading to BR Secretariat

Hyderabad: In a bid to beautify the city landscape, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is installing hanging flower pots along the road leading to BR Ambedkar Secretariat.

Principal secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Arvind Kumar tweeted photos of the newly installed plants.

Currently, the hanging flower pots are being installed from Tank Bund, Indira Gandhi X Roads, PVNR Statue Circle to the BR Ambedkar Secretariat stretch.

“Hanging flower pots are being installed on tank bund & the road from Indira Gandhi, PVNR statue circle to BR Ambedkar sectt stretch (first 2 pics) – we’re inspired by what’s already existing in most European cities (3rd pic),” said his tweet.

He said the idea stemmed from European cities that are mainly adorned by flower pots.