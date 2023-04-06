Hyderabad: Hanuman Shoba Yatra concludes peacefully under police vigil

Hyderabad: Hanuman Shoba Yatra procession concluded peacefully amid tight police security on Thursday and the city police commissioner CV Anand stated that the police department mined through data for intelligence in view of disturbances across the country.

In addition to the mobile patrols of the Task Force and Law & Order wings, a contingent of heavily-armed police officers stood along the 12.2 KM procession route. Police officers in plain clothes mixed with the crowd en route said a police press release.

CV Anand participated in prayers held at the Ram Mandir at Gowliguda post which he visited and inspected the entire stretch of the procession.

“In view of the disturbances all over the country, the city police mined its data, last year’s experiences, current happenings for all the intelligence it can glean,” said Anand.

Thousands of youngsters on two-wheelers took part in the main procession which started at Ram Mandir in Gowliguda around 12:30 pm, and traversed through Putlibowli crossroads, Andhra Bank crossroads, and Kacheguda crossroads in 2 hours.

CV Anand along with several senior officials from the Road Transport Corporation (RTC), Roads & Buildings department, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI) Fire department, and the Electric department monitored the situation through visuals from drones and CCTVs along the multiple routes in the joint command and control centre, a press note said.

En route 171 tributary processions originated from different parts of City limits, and 50 processions from Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates converged in the main procession at different intersections. Finally, one long procession culminated at Hanuman Temple, Tadbund.

Hampered by the persistent drizzle, all processions moved at a sluggish pace for 2 to 3 hours and regained momentum toward dusk. Nevertheless, the Traffic Police peered at the volumes and ensured a smooth flow of traffic throughout the day.