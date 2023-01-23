Hyderabad: Hariprasad Chaurasia, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan to perform at Music Fest

Delhi: Renowned flautist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia and Sarod stalwart Ustad Amjad Ali Khan are among the eight international artists performing at the upcoming ‘Kanha Music Festival’, starting Wednesday.

The week-long festival of classical music, scheduled to be held at Kanha Shanti Vanam in Hyderabad, would be attended by over one lakh participants from across the world — with millions expected to join online.

It will also mark the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Adi Guru of Shri Ram Chandra Mission, Lalaji Maharaj.

“Our idea of bringing music maestros to the celebrations is to invoke the divine within through music. I am very happy that the government of Telangana and other partner organizations have come forward with their support in this regard and help make the event a grand success. We must create inner peace in order to bring about world peace,” spiritual leader Kamlesh Patel, president of Shri Ram Chandra Mission said in a statement.

Other artists performing in the event, include Santoor exponent Rahul Sharma, classical musician Ustad Rashid Khan, Carnatic vocalist Sudha Raghunathan, flautist Shashank Subramanyam, vocalists Kaushiki Chakraborty and Sanjeev Abhyankar.

Besides, the festival will also showcase an exhibit of the ‘Inner Peace Museum’, bringing together professional artists from India and Germany, art students from The Dresden Academy of Fine Arts in collaboration with the City of Dresden and the Heartfulness Institute.

The various bodies of work — paintings, sculptures, installations and artworks — in the exhibit depict glimpses of Lalaji’s life and teachings, aiming to inspire inner peace.