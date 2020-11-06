Hyderabad has it all: From IKEA’s 1st store in India to Amazon’s largest office in world

Hyderabad: Stealing a march over India’s Silicon Valley Bengaluru and other cities, Hyderabad is now home to the largest store of the Chinese smartphone maker One Plus. The company on Wednesday unveiled its largest experience store globally in Hyderabad.

OnePlus Nizam Palace

Spread across 16,000 square feet, the first-of-its-kind experience store OnePlus Nizam Palace includes a large customer service center with dedicated glass cubicles for customers to meet and consult service executives, a company press release said.

Photo: Twitter/ @DineshKarthik

Over the past six years, Hyderabad transformed into a global tech-hub with many top companies, dominated by IT, chose the city to set up large offices and facilities outside their global base. The city also saw the biggest surge in tech-office space, according to several reports.

Apart from the recent One Plus store, the following companies have set up huge offices in Hyderabad:

IKEA

Swedish Home furnishings giant IKEA set up its India’s first store in Hyderabad. Sprawled in a 13-acre complex, it is located in the tech-hub enclave of Hyderabad. The 400,000 sq.ft furniture and home decor showroom will house around 7,500 products.

The Swedish company IKEA also plans to expand in other metropolitan cities of India.

Amazon

With a record size building area of 1.8 million sq.ft, with the total campus area equal to nearly 65 football fields, Amazon built its largest office yet in Hyderabad. The construction took four years to complete. It also joins the list of online retailer’s fully-owned 40 offices.

It is spread over 9.5 acres of land and it is built to house more than 15,000 employees of its over 62,000 workforce in the country.

The Amazon campus in Hyderabad is one of the few offices that the company fully owns.

Microsoft

Set up in early 1998, Microsoft was one of the first United State-based IT companies to be established in the city. Nestled amidst 54 sprawling acres, the ‘smart’ and ‘green’ Hyderabad campus, consisting of three buildings, manages to blend in seamlessly with the city’s landscape.

The headquarters also houses one of the company’s largest research and development campuses, where open labs and state-of-the-art innovation spaces are used to advance Microsoft’s research and development projects.

Microsoft Office in Financial District, Gachibowli.

ICICI Bank

Nestled in an impressive 4,000,000 sq. ft. of prime real estate, ICICI Bank’s regional hub, which was built at an investment of about Rs 1,000 crore, was set up in the year 2010. The towers offer state-of-the-art amenities for the corporate and services sector. The green concrete building is tipped to be India’s largest captive office building and 18th largest in the world in terms of floor area.

Apple

Apple, one of the world’s richest corporate houses, established its world’s next largest technology development center outside the USA in Hyderabad at a cost of $25 million, in the year 2016. This center was set up to provide direct employment to 4,500 techies in 250,000 sq. ft in Tishman Speyer’s Wave rock building in the City’s IT hub.

Apple also sought to develop Apple Maps, similar to that of Google’s, in Hyderabad.

Google

In a landmark office that will raise 22 floors, Google proposed an investment of Rs 1,000 crore staggered in four years to establish its South Asia’s biggest development center in two million square feet facility in Hyderabad. The 7.2 acre facility in Gachibowli will provide employment for 6,000 people.

Occupying a vantage point in the prime Financial District, the proposed campus which recently was recommended for environment clearance, when ready, will be Google Inc’s biggest campus outside its US headquarters.