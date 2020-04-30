Hyderabad has testing kits for Corona cases: Centre

Hyderabad: The Center today said that Telangana state has adequate number of Corona kits to test and treat the virus and contain.

At a press conference in Delhi, home joint Secretary Punyasaleela, Srivasthava has stated that Hyderabad has sufficient medical kits to check virus spread. There are adequate number of the kits, using technology and using staff to provide the best quarantine services amid lockdown situation Srivasthava has said. The central team which toured in Hyderabad on Corona crisis has informed the centre of testing kits, PPEs and facilities in place to break the chain, and using technical dash board, she added.

Besides tracking the Corona patients Telangana government is capable of testing and discharging them after quarantine services Srivasthava has said. The team asked the state government to conduct Corona tests for lorry drivers. The states were instructed to follow lockdown guidelines and norms. The migrant labourers are providing with food the official said. The centre has offered many relaxations in places with less effect of Corona.

The people are aware of lockdown situation and Corona crisis across the country. We are prepared to tackle the crisis with active coordination by the states

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.