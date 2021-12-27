Hyderabad has the most number of V gardens: MAUD’s Arvind Kumar

Hyderabad: Initiatives mooted by the ministry of Municipal Administration & Urban Development headed by Arvind Kumar seem to be paying dividends. With 79 of them, the city now boasts of having the most vertical gardens in India.

The special chief secretary, MA&UD, Arvind Kumar on Sunday tweeted about the vertical gardens, With 79 vertical gardens (on flyover pillars) including ongoing ones on Shaikpet & Owaisi flyover & Biodiversity junction, #Hyderabad now has the largest number of these V gardens when compared with any City in India. We will make it 100+ this coming year, read the tweet.

We will make it 100+ this coming year@KTRTRS @krishna_dcf pic.twitter.com/eLDZBHjLlj — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) December 26, 2021

Kumar also tagged MA&UD minister KT Rama Rao and DCF, a professor at the Osmania University and a forest expert.