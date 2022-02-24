Hyderabad: Hashish oil seized at Ameerpet

Hyderabad: The Enforcement wing of the Prohibition and Excise department seized 25 gms of ‘Hashish Oil’ and nabbed the accused, red-handed, on Wednesday.

The officials seized the Hashish oil, a two-wheeler, one mobile phone, and around 50 thousand rupees cash from the accused.

Acting on a tip off, the team caught Shekar who was selling hashish oil at Ameerpet. “He was procuring it at a low price and selling it at higher prices. He stocked the oil at his house and frequented Ameerpet to sell it,” police said.

After receiving a confession from the accused the officials also raided at his house at Rama Krishna Nagar. from his house officials seized 1200 gms of Hashish Oil and also ten tiny plastic bottles each containing (5) gms of Hashish Oil.

The accused, along with the confiscated properties, and samples was handed over to Station House Officer, Ameerpet for further action.