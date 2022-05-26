Hyderabad: Hashtag on Twitter abuses Modi, asks him to go back

Hyderabad: Netizens from Telangana express their displeasure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city. Thursday afternoon witnessed a sea of scathing content with one hashtag in particular trending on Twitter as the PM landed at the Begumpet airport.

Gen-Z and millennials have taken the comic route, laced with sarcasm to show their opinion about the PM’s visit to Hyderabad. They hashtag (which Siasat.com is unwilling to upload) is a popular Telugu abuse.

Various hashtags of derogatory and sarcastic nature have been trending on Twitter. The PMs visit also seems to be providing with a lot of content to generate memes. The last time BJP leader Tejasvi Surya visited the city, the same hashtag was employed.

Popular meme templates of Telugu comedian Brahmanandam, DJ Tillu, and actor Allu Arjun in relation to the visit are also surfacing on various social media platforms. These memes conform to South Indian genre of slapstick comedy.