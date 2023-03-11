Hyderabad: Hawala racket busted, Rs 40L recovered

Hyderabad: A hawala racket was busted by the task force along with Sultan Bazaar police who recovered cash worth Rs 40 lakh and a mobile phone from the accused on Friday.

The accused Nanda Kishore Jaju, 45 an employee of a private firm in Banjara Hills was caught red-handed at Troop Bazaar during a vehicle check drive, taken up by the police in view of the forthcoming MLC elections.

He was apprehended for failing to provide documents to explain the cash he was carrying in a bag.

The suspect along with the cash was handed over to the Information Department officials for further investigation.