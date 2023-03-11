Hyderabad: Hawala racket busted, Rs 40L recovered

The accused Nanda Kishore Jaju, 45 an employee of a private firm in Banjara Hills was caught red-handed at Troop Bazaar.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 11th March 2023 11:25 am IST
Hyderabad: Hawala racket busted, Rs 40L recovered
Representative image

Hyderabad: A hawala racket was busted by the task force along with Sultan Bazaar police who recovered cash worth Rs 40 lakh and a mobile phone from the accused on Friday.

The accused Nanda Kishore Jaju, 45 an employee of a private firm in Banjara Hills was caught red-handed at Troop Bazaar during a vehicle check drive, taken up by the police in view of the forthcoming MLC elections.

Also Read
Illegal hawala money racket busted in Hyderabad, two held

He was apprehended for failing to provide documents to explain the cash he was carrying in a bag.

The suspect along with the cash was handed over to the Information Department officials for further investigation.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 11th March 2023 11:25 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button