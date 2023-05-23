Hyderabad: Health minister inaugurates vaccination camp for Haj pilgrims

Hyderabad: The vaccination camp for Haj pilgrims was inaugurated at Haj House Nampally by health minister Harish Rao. The government has extended the facility of vaccination and health screening camps to pilgrims across all districts of the state. After inaugurating the vaccination camp, Harish Rao personally administered vaccination drops to the pilgrims. In addition, he unveiled the Hajj Guide, providing guidance on the rituals of Hajj and other important matters.

During his address, health minister Harish Rao highlighted the government’s efforts in providing facilities for Haj pilgrims. He emphasized that the Telangana government is committed to ensuring improved arrangements at Haj camps and airports, just as in previous years. Harish Rao extended his congratulations to the pilgrims and requested special prayers for the state government, the people of Telangana, and his family members in Makkah and Medina. He commended the Haj Committee for their meticulous arrangements and acknowledged Hyderabad Embarkation Point’s top ranking in the country last year.

The health minister emphasized that Telangana is at the forefront of providing facilities for Haj pilgrims, including free vaccination arrangements facilitated by the government. He assured full cooperation in organizing the Hajj camp and highlighted the availability of vaccination facilities in all district headquarters.

Harish Rao stated that the KCR government is dedicated to the welfare of all sections of society, and Telangana’s minority welfare schemes are unparalleled across the country. These schemes include the Shadi Mubarak scheme, which provides assistance for the marriage of economically disadvantaged Muslim girls, as well as minority residential schools and junior colleges that offer quality education. Furthermore, the government provides overseas scholarships for students aspiring to study abroad.

Chairman Haj Committee Mohammad Saleem expressed his gratitude to Harish Rao for the unwavering support of the Health Department in organizing vaccination and health screening camps. He assured the pilgrims that flawless arrangements would be made at the Hajj camp, urging them not to worry about the arrangements. Vaccination and health screening facilities were made available for Hyderabad pilgrims at Khairatabad Government Hospital, Nampally Government Hospital, Malakpet Government Hospital, and King Kothi Government Hospital. Over 600 pilgrims have already benefited from the vaccination camp held at Haj House.

Notable attendees at the event included Mohammad Saleem, Chairman of Telangana Haj Committee, Masihullah Khan, Chairman of Waqf Board, Tariq Ansari, Chairman of Minority Commission, Ishaq Imtiaz, Chairman of Minority Finance Corporation, Jafar Hussain Mairaj, MLA, Farooq Hussain, Member of Legislative Council, B Shafiullah, Director of Minority Welfare, Shweta Mohanty, Commissioner of Health, and members of the Haj Committee.