Hyderabad: Heavy rainfall has disrupted the power supply in Hyderabad. In most of the localities, power was disrupted for 2-4 hours.

The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) has received 172 complaints of tripping of the feeders.

The areas which were most affected were Seethphalmandi, Peerzadaguda, Lingampally, Motinagar, Musheerabad, Ramantapur, Ghatkesar, and a large part of Golconda.