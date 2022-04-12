Hyderabad: Here’s the hate speech BJP’s Raja Singh was booked for

Hyderabad: Unlike other cities, the Rama Namavi rally in the city passed-off peacefully, but that again is subjective. While there were no incidents of violence as such, calls for the same were made against Muslims by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Goshamahal Raja Singh.

Abusing Muslims, check. Threatening them to fall in line, check. Calling for violence against them “if they don’t chant Lord Ram’s name”, check. To make it eventful, Raja Singh didn’t just utter the words, he actually sung it (the genre is Hindutva pop, in case you’re wondering).

From over a decade, BJP’s Raja Singh has been known for his hate speeches, for which he has almost never been to jail. Even two days ago, it was only after his videos surfaced on social media that there was outrage. He was booked by the Hyderabad police for hate-speech and violating rules.

The BJP MLA also hurled abuses at a Muslim journalist, on loudspeaker, during the rally. So what did he finally say?

“When will you do the good work (of removing the loudspeaker) in the state. I am going to start (setting up loudspeaker) with my constituency, you do it in yours. If an official questions you over it, ask them on what basis they prohibit you from doing so? The law is the same for everyone. It is the Supreme Court’s order. Stop them, we will too,” says Singh.

“Artists are being threatened (against making plastic of Paris Ganesh idols) because a “fatwa” has been released from Old City (where a majority of the Muslim population resides). They are conspiring against Bhagwa raaj.”

The BJP MLA also denied water pollution in the Hussain Sagar by Ganesh idols and claims that it already is polluted.

Warning Abusive Content :

This is BJP MLA @TigerRajaSingh from Goshamahal, Telengana. 🤢🤢

That's your Party MLA @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/wZlB8nDyNh — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) April 11, 2022

“I want to ask the judge. Please drink the water from the tank and see you’ll know. It is mixed with drainage and is already polluted and dirty. Raise your voices against this conspiracy like those Hindus in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Gujurat. Every time Hindus raise their voice the government has had to kneel before them. hence it is essential that the Hindus of Telangana also raise their voices,” he said.

Singh also called for the slaughter and sale of pig and tiger meat to oppose the sale of beef in the state.

“Unless you stop slaughtering our sacred cow, pig, and tiger meat will be sold at every crossroad, everywhere you look,” he threatens.