Hyderabad: Hiring in US-based company JP Morgan Chase rises

Hyderabad: US-based company JP Morgan Chase which is bullish on Hyderabad hired around 2200 persons in the city in the current year so far.

Currently, over 8000 persons are working in the company’s Hyderabad branch which is located on an 8.22 lakh square feet campus.

Due to the hybrid model which most of the companies are opting for after the pandemic, the company can accommodate 10-11 thousand employees.

From 2019 to 22, JP Morgan chase increased its hiring by more than 200 percent.

Out of 2200 persons hired in the current year, most of them are from areas such as Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, Cloud Architecture, Data Engineering, and Data Science.

JP Morgan Chase company in Hyderabad

JP Morgan Chase is a US-based multinational investment bank and financial services holding company. It is headquartered in New York.

In terms of market capitalization, it is the world’s largest bank. It is the fifth-largest bank in the world in terms of total assets.

The company’s technical operations are located in the world’s various cities including Hyderabad.

In Hyderabad, JP Morgan Chase is located Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City, the HITEC city. It is the company’s largest center in the Asia Pacific.

Software companies in Hyderabad

After the formation of Telangana state, the number of software companies in Hyderabad increased significantly.

Earlier too, Hyderabad was one of the major IT hub in the country. However, since 2014, the number of international companies establishing their centers in Hyderabad increased rapidly.

One of the major reasons behind it is the availability of IT skilled workforce in the city. Every year, thousands of students complete their graduation from universities and colleges.

Apart from availability of skilled workforce, other infrastructure available in Hyderabad is suitable for the international companies to setup their centers in the city.