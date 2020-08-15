Hyderabad: History sheeter murdered in old city

By SM Bilal Published: 15th August 2020 10:37 pm IST

Hyderabad: In an sensational incident a history sheeter was brutally murdered in Rein Bazaar area of old city on Saturday night. Ayazuddin aka Kanda Ayaz was waylaid by unknown persons at Chandra Nagar and stabbed to death.

According to the sources, the assailants had targeted while he was moving on a two wheeler, Kanda Ayaz sustained multiple injuries over the body resulting in instantaneous death. Sensational prevailed in the area since the dead body was lying in a pool of blood.

On coming to know about the incident a team of Rein Bazaar police and dog squad reached spot. The police have registered a case and investigation is underway. “The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, we have certain information about the crime” said P. Anjaneyulu Inspector Rein Bazaar police station.

