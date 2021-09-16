Hyderabad: HMDA assigns plots to 17 farmers

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on Wednesday has provided plots to those farmers who were affected by the laying of the Outer Ring Road project.17 farmers out of a total of 27 who are natives of Srinagar village in Rangareddy district were assigned plots through lottery.

Speaking to media personnel, Santosh BM the Managing Director of Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited and Project Director of ORR has said that the HMDA has given the concerned letters to the farmers’ families.

The Managing Director acknowledged the farmers’ contribution in the construction of the Outer Ring Road.

Senior officials of the HMDA Gangadhar, Aparna, and Tehsildar Bikshapati were present on the occasion.

