Hyderabad: HMDA cracks down on illegal structures in the city

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropoliton Development Authority has initiated a crackdown on illegal structures across the city. The authorities have initiated action against 100 illegal construction so far.

Special teams were constituted to conduct field visits and identify buildings which have violated construction norms. Out of 100 buildings identified , 77 have been demolished and 23 have been sealed by the authority.

On January 17, HMDA initiated the demolition drive against illegal constructions including buildings, godowns, poultry sheds among others. Similar drives have been undertaken by a few other municipalities including Badangpet Municipal Corporation, Pochampally Municipality, Dundigal Municipality, Narsingi Municipalty and Manikonda Municipality.

Apart from the HMDA special drive against illegal construction also involves Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) under the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) and District Task Forces (DTFs). The DTFs is monitored by Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self-Certification (TS-bPASS).

Ealier the HMDA commisioner, Arvind Kumar constituted four teams for conducting the ground survey. Based on the survey report necessary action has been initiated. The Municipal Administration & Urban Development Ministry ordered the special drive after several illegal costructions were brought to its notice.