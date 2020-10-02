Hyderabad: HMDA receives nod for skywalk at Uppal

By SameerPublished: 2nd October 2020 12:58 pm IST
skywalk at Uppal

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) secured nod for the construction of skywalk at Uppal. It has also finalized an agency to complete the work.

Skywalk at Uppal: Details

The length and width of skywalk will be 660 and 4 meters respectively. It will connect four sides including Metro Station.

In order to facilitate the pedestrian, it will be equipped with elevators and escalators. Pedestrian can move in multiple directions as skyway connects four sides.

The project will cost Rs. 36.50 crore and it is expected to be completed in one year.

Once completed, the skyway may become another tourist point in Hyderabad.

Cable-stayed bridge

Recently, Hyderabad’s first cable-stayed bridge across Durgam Cheruvu Lake was inaugurated. It was thrown open for the public amid dazzling fireworks which lit up the skies over the IT cluster housing many technology giants.

Termed as an engineering marvel, the 233.85 metre long bridge, built at a cost of Rs 184 crore, will be an added recreational point and tourism attraction in the historic city.

It cut the distance between Jubilee Hills and Madhapur by two km and is expected to ensure smooth flow of traffic from Jubilee Hills towards MindSpace Junction and other parts of the IT district.

