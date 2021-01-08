Hyderabad: HMDA to build ‘satellite bus terminal’ to avoid traffic chaos

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has come up with a plan to develop a ‘Satellite Bus Terminal’ for buses travelling to Nalgonda, Khammam, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

This proposal will help to overcome the traffic congestion at LB Nagar bus junction and will provide parking facility for buses and passengers.

Buses that are parked at the National Highway 65 are causing inconvenience for the passengers. The HMDA is going to construct a bus terminal with five bus bays at Vanasthalipuram, Hayathnagar and Hyderabad.

“This bus terminal will be able to have the capacity of 8,500 passengers per day, which will have bus connectivity from Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Vijayawada, Nalgonda and Vizag,” said an HMDA official.

According to the HMDA official, this project will take place in two phases with an estimated cost of Rs. 10 crores. The five bus bays terminal will accommodate four bus platforms for each bay, truck parking facility, 450 meters of parking area, lounges, toilets, cafeteria, ATMs, pharmacy, and food courts. The roof of the bus bay terminal will have solar panels.

The project is planned to be completed within six months.