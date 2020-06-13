Hyderabad to hold low key Bonalu celebrations

Hyderabad: The famous Lal Darwaza Mahankali Temple, historic Akkanna Madanna Temple, Hari Bowli in Shah Ali Banda, Gowlipura, Uppuguda and several other temples in Old City will organise a special Yagna (prayer) to pray for an end to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chairman of the temple the committee, J Laxminarayan Goud said, “This year marks the 112th celebrations and a special Yagn (Chandi Homam) will be organized in Simhavani Sri Mahankali Devalayam and all other temples present in the old city on the same date for freedom from deadly COVID-19.”

Bonalu is celebrated during Ashada Masam which falls in July-August for 11 days. Usually, Poojas use to be performed for goddess Yellamma during the first and last day of the festival. A woman takes ‘Bonam’ on their head and more than two lakh devotees attend the two-day procession. But this year, Bonalu will be a low-key affair as the poojas, procession, and Bonam will not be organized according to Minister T. Srinivas Yadav due to corona.

However, the Lal Darwaza temple the committee has decided to hold the festive celebrations for the whole month from June 25 to avoid gatherings in the temple with the necessity of social distancing.

K. Venkatesh, Vice-President of temple committee said, “During the celebrations, the temple committee will ensure that social distancing norms being followed and all safety measures be taken up at the temple. No prasadam will be given to the devotees amidst coronavirus pandemic.”

The procession which used to start in the evening and conclude by night with the immersion of ‘ghatams’ at Nayapul. The ‘ghatam’ of Akanna Madanna Temple, located at Haribowli use to be placed on an elephant with historical and mythological figures representing Akanna and Madanna (Minister of Abul Hasan Qutub Shah from Qutub Shahi dynasty). This year the procession will not be taken out out and no folk dances will be performed.

