Hyderabad home to second-highest ultra-rich population in India

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is now the home to 467 ultra-rich individuals. The city has the second-highest ultra-rich population just behind the financial capital of India, Mumbai.

As per Knight Frank’s Wealth Report 2022, Mumbai has 1596 ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNWI). The count has increased from 1119 in 2016.

In the case of Hyderabad, the count of UHNWI increased from 314 in 2016 to 467 in 2021. The city has more UHNWIs than other major cities in India i.e., Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, and Ahmedabad.

The report also projected the number of UHNWI in 2026. As per the projection, Hyderabad will continue to be the home of the second-highest wealthy population.

Number of billionaires in India

India is home to the third-largest billionaire population in the world. In 2021, the country has 145 billionaires. Below is the list of the top five Indian billionaires.

Name Net worth Industry Gautam Adani $89.9 B Industrial Mukesh Ambani $89.7 B Diversified Shiv Nadar $27.5 B Software services Cyrus Poonawalla $24.3 B Vaccines Radhakishan Damani $21.1 B Retail

In India, the population of the ultra-rich increased by 11 percent in 2021. In the past five years, their numbers increased by 84 percent and it is expected that it will increase by 39 percent by 2026.

Globally, the number of UHNWI rose by 9 percent in 2021. In the past five years, it increased by 75 percent and it is predicted that the number will witness a rise of 28 percent by 2026.