Hyderabad: Hookah worth Rs 60,000 seized in Golconda, 2 arrested

In the raid, 22 hookahs worth Rs. 60,000 were recovered from the accused.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 2nd May 2023 8:02 pm IST
Two arrested for selling hookah worth Rs 60,000 in Golconda

Hyderabad: A hookah parlor was raided by Task Force police officials in the Golconda area for operating the place without a valid license. ‘The Pan house N More’ was raided on Tuesday following which two were arrested and 22 Hookahs were seized.

In the raid, 22 hookahs worth Rs. 60,000 were recovered from the accused. Mirza Ibrahim Ahmed (23), Mohd Wajeed (22) were arrested while the third person Mirza Furqan Baig managed to escape.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Here’s how to contact Rachakonda police on WhatsApp

According to a press release from the Hyderabad police, on enquiry, Mirza Ibrahim Ahmed confessed that he and his friend Mirzaq Furqan Baig had decided to earn easy money by providing hookah to customers at Mirza Garden function in Golconda.

MS Education Academy

The police said that Mirza Ibrahim Ahmed had dumped a huge quantity of ‘magic charcoal’ and other hookah items which are highly flammable in nature and could result in fire accidents

“Mirza Ibrahim Ahmed and Modh Wajeed had taken no safety precautions while dumping charcoals hence, they violated the guidelines under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) and and Hyderabad City Police Act,” the police said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 2nd May 2023 8:02 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button