Hyderabad: Hospital superintendent contracts COVID-19

Hyderabad: Coronavirus is fast spreading its wings in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Limits (GHMC). In a fresh incident, the superintendent of the Kondapur area hospital tested positive for coronavirus.

Primary contacts being traced

The superintendent who was suffering from high fever for the last three days was admitted to the isolation ward in the same hospital after being tested positive. His primary contacts are being traced and will be tested. All the staff working in the hospital will also be tested for coronavirus.

DEO of Osmania Medical College tests positive

Meanwhile, a data entry operator working at the corona testing centre, Osmania Medical College has tested positive for coronavirus. The testing has been shut down after the incident came to light. According to the Hans India, the college principal Shashikala told that the tests will be resumed in the lab from Monday. She revealed that the staff working in the testing centre have got tested and all the reports were turned negative.

In the continuing surge in COVID-19 cases, Telangana on Friday reported nine deaths and 164 new infections.

