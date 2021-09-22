Hyderabad: Hotel employee held for planting camera in ladies toilet

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police on Wednesday arrested a sweeper at a hotel who planted a mobile phone camera in the ladies toilet.

According to the sources, 18 year old Banerjee a native of Nalgonda district has joined the ‘One Drive In’ hotel at Road No.10

Jubilee hills as housekeeping (sweeper). With an intention to videograph the women he allegedly planted a mobile phone in the ladies toilet.

On Wednesday a female customer noticed a small mobile phone planted in the washroom, upon which she raised alarm and alerted management of the hotel.On receiving a complaint the Jubilee Hills police registered a case against the hotel employee and sent to judicial remand.