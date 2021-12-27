Hyderabad: Hotels in panic ahead of New Year owing to Omicron

Hyderabad: As the year 2021 draws to a close, hotels in the city are facing a tough task ahead of the New Year festivities as the Omicron threat looms large.

Hotels, Restaurants, and pubs are being watchful of the situation, as New Year celebrations are being planned considering the restrictions. As the state has announced restrictions on public gatherings, pubs and restaurants are mulling over running on 50% capacity.

According to a report by Telangana Today, joint secretary of Telangana State Hotels Association and MD, The Spicy Venue, Tummala Srinivas Sampath said, “We are not sure as to what will happen in the next few days given the situation around Omicron is still developing. Already 50 percent of the businesses in this industry have been impacted in the last two years and now the new variant has put additional pressure. Many pubs and hotels are being cautious and are hoping that the situation does not turn bad in the next few days.”