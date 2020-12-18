Hyderabad: Households get free drinking water upto 20k litres per month

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad’s water board is providing up to 20,000 litres of drinking water per month free of cost from December 5. This was after Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on November 23 promised free supply of drinking water to each and every household.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) will incur about Rs 35-40 crore per month or Rs 400 crore per annum by supplying the water, which would be reimbursed by the state government.

A senior water board official was quoted by The New Indian Express saying, “We are fulfilling the promise made by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao last month to supply drinking water to households living in Greater Hyderabad limits.”

Officials said that the board will continue to supply water till orders and guidelines are issued by the state government.

So far the households consuming about 20 thousand litres of water per month, were paying a monthly bill around Rs 320-325, which will be waived off.

To make sure that every household gets the promised water, the board is drawing an extra 90 million gallons of water per day from Singur, Manjira, Himayatsagar and Osmansagar reservoirs. With this, board is drawing a total of 536 million gallons of water daily from these reservoirs.