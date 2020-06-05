Hyderabad: How plumber commits fraud, steals Rs 3.73 lakh

Hyderabad: Plumber in Hyderabad committed fraud of Rs. 3.73 lakh. Later, he was arrested by the Mailardevpally Police.

It all started after when a person name P. Vishu, aged 55 years sought help from accused K. Mannu Yadav in withdrawing Rs. 500 from Andhra Bank ATM located opposite to Mailardevpally Police Station.

When Yadav saw the ATM receipt, he came to know that Vishu’s bank account has Rs. 4.9 lakh. After knowing the bank balance of Vishu, Yadav handed over his ATM card instead of Vishu’s card.

Accused purchased gold, silver ornaments

Later, Yadav started withdrawing small amounts from Vishu’s bank account. He also purchased gold, silver ornaments etc.

When Vishu realized that a large amount of cash is missing from his bank account, he approached Mailardevpally police station.

During investigation, police recovered articles purchased used stolen ATM card. Police also arrested Mannu Yadav.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.