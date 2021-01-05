Hyderabad: HP petrol consumers can now win Maruthi S-presso

By News Desk|   Updated: 5th January 2021 5:51 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Secunderabad Retail Region on Monday, launched ‘HP New Year Bonanza’— a sales promotion campaign at Basheerbagh.

The campaign will have a lucky draw whose winner would get Maruthi S-presso, Suzuki Access Scooters, laptops, LED TVs, power banks, smart watches and several other things.

The two, three or four-wheelers of petrol, diesel, CNG, auto LPG can participate in the campaign, said a press release.

As per the authorities, two or three-wheeler customers filling petrol, diesel worth Rs.250/- and 4-wheeler customers filling petrol/diesel worth Rs.1000 are eligible to participate in the sales campaign.

The customers after filling fuel at the HP petrol pumps should send an SMS to 9009055535 to get eligible for the lucky draw.

This campaign was launched by C.K Narasimha, chief General Manager—South Central Zone, Hyderabad.  

